Homewood school moving classes outside to keep students, teachers safe

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Creative Montessori School in Homewood is really holding up to their name this school year as they think outside the box to keep students and teachers safe.
Some lessons are now being taught outside for parts of the day, not only for health reasons, but also for kids to get some fresh air and appreciate what nature has to offer.
Outdoor lessons were already part of the curriculum at Creative Montessori School, but now it’s being ramped up.
“Our director Greg Smith asked our students and teachers to get creative,” said Natalie Garcia, Communications and Development Director. “So, our teachers suggested we set up outdoor classrooms, and take it one step further. So we have tents outside with sides. So if it’s chilly or cooler we can put it down. If not, we do have fans and air units.”
About 60 percent of students are learning in-person this year at the school.
And of course, everyone is wearing masks, keeping their distance, and having their temperature checked at the door.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.