Heart Gallery Alabama: Mariah

Mariah, born in November 2003, is a sweet and somewhat shy girl with a bright smile.
She enjoys girly things, like makeup and clothes. She still enjoys playing with baby dolls and her favorite color is pink.
Mariah likes sports and describes herself as smart, nice and responsible. She is an Alabama fan. Math and Science are her favorite subjects in school, but she is not sure what she wants to be when she grows up.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
