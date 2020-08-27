Gov. Ivey to hold news conference as the Safer at Home deadline nears

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint news conference on Thursday to provide further updates on COVID-19 in Alabama. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will also be in attendance.
The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Ivey is expected to announce new information pertaining to her Safer at Home order, which is set to expire Monday, August 31. A statewide mask ordinance was issued in mid-July and extended until the end of August two weeks later.
