Gov. Ivey to hold news conference as the Safer at Home deadline nears
By WBRC Staff | August 27, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 10:15 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint news conference on Thursday to provide further updates on COVID-19 in Alabama. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will also be in attendance.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Gov. Ivey is expected to announce new information pertaining to her Safer at Home order, which is set to expire Monday, August 31. A statewide mask ordinance was issued in mid-July and extended until the end of August two weeks later.

