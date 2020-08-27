FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms expected Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are dealing with cloud cover and very warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures are in the 70s with high humidity thanks to southeasterly winds bringing in a tropical air from the Gulf. We will likely stay dry for most of this morning. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 90s. Feels-like temperatures are expected to climb into the triple digits. Rain chances increase late this afternoon and evening as outer rain bands from Laura move into our area. Main concern with storms today will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Tornado threat looks like it will stay to our west today, but that could change by tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT FOR AN ISOLATED TORNADO THREAT FRIDAY: Laura is forecast to weaken and move into Arkansas later today. By tomorrow, Laura will likely move eastward towards Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Thunderstorm chances increase tomorrow as Laura moves through Kentucky. Dynamics are in place for us to see an isolated severe threat Friday. The threat will be possible at any point during the day. The severe threat will likely peak by Friday afternoon and evening. Greatest chance to see an isolated tornado or strong wind threat will likely occur along and north of I-20/59. Storms that form tomorrow will be capable of producing very heavy rain too. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain high making it feel like it is in the 90s. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings tomorrow.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Laura is forecast to move into the Mid-Atlantic and eventually into the Atlantic Ocean by Sunday. We will likely see northwest flow and plenty of moisture to spark up showers and storms over the weekend. We are looking at a 50% chance for storms Saturday afternoon with a high near 90°F. Sunday is looking stormy in the afternoon and evening hours. We can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe threat over the weekend. Main concern will be strong winds, frequent lightning, and large hail. Rain chance Sunday at 60%.
UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES NEXT WEEK: The wet pattern looks to stay with us next Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances are in the 50-70% range Monday and Tuesday as a series of disturbances move through Central Alabama. Temperatures next week are expected to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. Humidity will remain high for the first half of next week. Models are hinting at a drier weather pattern by next Friday with lower humidity and low rain chances.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. It will be beneficial to have in case warnings are issued tomorrow.
Have a safe Thursday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.