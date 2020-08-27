FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms expected Thursday afternoon

FIRST ALERT FOR AN ISOLATED TORNADO THREAT FRIDAY: Laura is forecast to weaken and move into Arkansas later today. By tomorrow, Laura will likely move eastward towards Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Thunderstorm chances increase tomorrow as Laura moves through Kentucky. Dynamics are in place for us to see an isolated severe threat Friday. The threat will be possible at any point during the day. The severe threat will likely peak by Friday afternoon and evening. Greatest chance to see an isolated tornado or strong wind threat will likely occur along and north of I-20/59. Storms that form tomorrow will be capable of producing very heavy rain too. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain high making it feel like it is in the 90s. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings tomorrow.