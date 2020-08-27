FIRST ALERT: Laura makes landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane

FORECAST TRACK: Hurricane Laura will continue to weaken this morning now that is over land. Big threat now will be strong winds, inland flooding, and isolated tornadoes. Tornadoes will be possible for Louisiana, Arkansas, and parts of Mississippi today. Laura is forecast to move northwards into Arkansas by this afternoon. It will likely be downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm later today. Laura will then move eastward into Kentucky by Friday evening. By this weekend, Laura will move into the Mid-Atlantic and eventually back into the Atlantic Ocean. It has a chance to produce strong winds and a tornado threat along its path as it is picked up by a cold front to our north. Our greatest impact from Laura across Central Alabama will occur Friday. We could see an isolated tornado threat mainly along and north of I-20/59.