FIRST ALERT: Laura makes landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Laura made landfall early this morning at 1 a.m. as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds at 150 mph. It made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana. Laura is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana since the Last Island Hurricane set back in 1856. It is also the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. We have recorded wind gusts up to 130 mph at the Lake Charles Airport. Radar sites in southwest Louisiana are offline most likely due to the wind and storm surge. It is unclear at this point how severe the damage is along the southwest coast of Louisiana. I’m worried to see the damage later today once the storm moves out. Storm surge was forecast to reach 15-20 feet for parts of southwest Louisiana last night.
Laura is the seventh named storm to make landfall in the United States during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It breaks the old record set back in 1886 and 1916 of six named storms making U.S. landfall by the end of August. 2020 storms that made landfall in the United States include Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, and Marco.
FORECAST TRACK: Hurricane Laura will continue to weaken this morning now that is over land. Big threat now will be strong winds, inland flooding, and isolated tornadoes. Tornadoes will be possible for Louisiana, Arkansas, and parts of Mississippi today. Laura is forecast to move northwards into Arkansas by this afternoon. It will likely be downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm later today. Laura will then move eastward into Kentucky by Friday evening. By this weekend, Laura will move into the Mid-Atlantic and eventually back into the Atlantic Ocean. It has a chance to produce strong winds and a tornado threat along its path as it is picked up by a cold front to our north. Our greatest impact from Laura across Central Alabama will occur Friday. We could see an isolated tornado threat mainly along and north of I-20/59.
