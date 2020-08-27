Chlorine leak at chemical plant in Southwest Louisiana following Laura

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is responding to a chlorine leak at a chemical manufacturing facility in Westlake after Hurricane Laura made landfall in the area overnight.
The leak at BioLab, which is just south of I-10, is causing smoke to roll north across the interstate.
Sulphur, Westlake and Moss Bluff have issued shelters-in-place. Do not travel I-10 through Westlake.
I-10 in Southwest Louisiana remains closed due to Laura. Anyone traveling on I-10, is being diverted away from the incident.
Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) technicians are working with plant managers to contain the leak.
