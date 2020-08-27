Blood drive at Talladega Superspeedway in desperate need of blood

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross needs donors more than ever as they hold their annual blood drive at the Talladega Superspeedway.
Donors were a bit down this year at the 15th annual Laps for Life blood drive in the Fox Sports Dome.
That’s due to COVID-19 limiting attendance at the annual races. The Superspeedway management often raffles off tickets.
They do, however, still give away barbecue lunches, t-shirts, and free tours of the Motorsports Hall of Fame.
The need for blood is said to be dire right now due to COVID-19 related shortages about to meet a big demand.
“Right now, blood is really needed more than ever, especially with the hurricanes that Louisiana and Texas have been experiencing. So we are about to be in urgent need for blood, along with the thousands, hundreds of thousands of units that we’ve canceled from colleges and high school blood drives around the country,” says Elizabeth Hutchinson of the American Red Cross.
Donors will also have their blood tested for antibodies, free of charge.
The Laps for Life is a two day event.
It will continue at the Fox Sports Dome Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.