B’ham City Schools to provide students with hot lunches at 42 locations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools will provide hot meals each day for students who are learning remotely. BCS Child Nutrition Programs will offer meal distribution at 42 sites around the city.
Students can pick up a hot meal and a continental breakfast for the next morning, each day via curbside pickup and walk-up service from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Students’ names, grade, school and lunch number (same as last year) will be recorded by the cashier on site.
Parents of any students with special dietary needs are asked to pick up their meals from their zoned school if possible.
Curbside and pick-up distribution sites including the following:
• District 1: Huffman Academy, Sun Valley, Smith Middle, Huffman High
• District 2: Martha Gaskins, Robinson, W.J. Christian, Huffman Middle, Ossie Ware Mitchell, Putnam
• District 3: Avondale Elementary, EPIC, Glen Iris, Ramsay High
• District 4: Hayes, Hudson, Inglenook, Woodlawn
• District 5: Barrett, Oliver, Phillips Academy, Parker
• District 6: Hemphill, Washington
• District 7: Oxmoor Valley, West End Academy, Arrington, Jones Valley, Wenonah
• District 8: Brown, Central Park, Minor, Princeton, Bush Hills Academy, Green Acres
• District 9: Norwood, Tuggle, Wylam, South Hampton, Wilkerson, Carver and Jackson-Olin.
• Other area distribution sites include: A.G. Gaston School, Gate City School and South East Lake Tech Center.
BCS says the district is working to identify additional locations to serve those with transportation limitations.
