Bessemer holds virtual parent town hall

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City School leaders answered questions from parents Thursday as everyone gets ready to start school virtually there next week.
A lot of the questions deal with technology and how students will be able to access the internet to do their schoolwork. A lot of students in Bessemer qualify to receive vouchers from the state for free WiFi access. Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter says those vouchers should be mailed out next week.
“Until you sign up for WiFi, if you’re in need of it, you may have to go to an alternative location in order to gain WiFi. From what I understand through the governor’s office, once the family signs up for that WiFi its immediate once everything is installed in the home,” Dr. Jeter said.
The school system has public WiFi hotspots at schools around the district to give students access to the internet. It’s also providing students with devices.
School starts September 3.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.