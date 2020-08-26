14-year-old reported missing in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Etowah County are asking for you help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says Devon Wayne Copeland has not been seen since 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen on foot leaving #13 T.C. Dobbins Road, which is at the Marshall/Etowah County line.
It is unknown which direction Copeland was traveling. Authorities say he has hearing complications and a speech impediment.
Copeland is described as being 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a black shirt and a white New York Yankees hat.
Please contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office with any information at 256-546-2525.
