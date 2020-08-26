WBRC Sideline: Week 1 schedule

By WBRC Staff | August 26, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT - Updated August 26 at 9:32 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.

Game of the Week: Jasper at Cullman

Tuscaloosa Co. at Hillcrest

Minor at Paul Bryant

Ohatchee at Anniston

Jacksonville at Alexandria

Pelham at Oak Mountain

Spain Park at Briarwood

Helena at Chelsea

Clay-Chalkville at Hueytown

Oxford at Pleasant Grove

Bessemer City at Hoover

Park Crossing at Ramsay

Fairfield at Center Point

Pinson Valley at Shades Valley

Pell City at Leeds

Huntsville at Mountain Brook

