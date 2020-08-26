WBRC Sideline: Week 1 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.
Game of the Week: Jasper at Cullman
Tuscaloosa Co. at Hillcrest
Minor at Paul Bryant
Ohatchee at Anniston
Jacksonville at Alexandria
Pelham at Oak Mountain
Spain Park at Briarwood
Helena at Chelsea
Clay-Chalkville at Hueytown
Oxford at Pleasant Grove
Bessemer City at Hoover
Park Crossing at Ramsay
Fairfield at Center Point
Pinson Valley at Shades Valley
Pell City at Leeds
Huntsville at Mountain Brook
