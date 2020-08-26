Tuscaloosa City School Board listens to health and safety panel regarding coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly half a dozen state and local health and or emergency officials offered the latest information they had about coronavirus to the Tuscaloosa City School Board.
“We’re not out of the woods yet. And we just need to be careful,” Dr. Albert White, the Medical Director for Epidemiology at DCH Regional Medical Center, told them.
White explained the number of COVID positive patients at DCH has dropped from 109 to 64 in the last few weeks. But the concentration of the illness in Tuscaloosa is still high compared to statewide. Superintendent Mike Daria says school leaders want as much information as possible to decide when they should bring kids back to in-person school.
“They also provided us with perspective on how to do this really well. How to go back to campus in a really smart way. So when we get our students back on campus we can be successful and keep them in school,” Daria went on to say.
The School board is also watching positivity rates and how it can implement CDC safety guidelines. White added local coronavirus numbers are influxed with students back at the University of Alabama. He cited more than 500 students and others recently testing positive at the University.
“So we are concerned and we still say we are in a level that is widespread local transmission and those are some of the things you need to know where you are before you try to determine what you can do with school opening and all of that,” White expressed.
Returning early from remote learning could come up next week’s school board meeting on Tuesday.
