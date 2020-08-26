Three Black women elected to Center Point city council for first time in city’s history

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - There are four new members on the Center Point city council, three of them are black women and that’s something the city has never had before.
On the August 25 election, candidate, DM Collins, beat candidate, Melissa Howle, making Collins the first black woman elected to the Center Point city council.
“I’m just at a loss for words,” Collins said. “It’s truly an honor. I didn’t see anybody that looked like me on the council and I see people that look like me in the city. It’s an honor to be the first black woman elected to Center Point’s city council.”
But, Collins is not the only new member elected this year.
Candidate, Glenn Williams, beat incumbent, Linda Kennemur, for the district two seat. Candidate, Sharon Jones, beat incumbent, James Howell, for the district four seat. Candidate, Ebonee Hammonds, beat candidate, Raymond Olan, for the district five seat.
Collins, Jones, and Hammonds are the first three black women to be elected to the council.
“I want to take the time to thank the residents of Center Point for coming out and exercising their right to vote on yesterday,” Hammonds said. “I am honored to be elected to the Center Point City Council. I can assure the residents that I will work hard in executing the best interest of the city and doing what it takes to move our city forward. I will work collectively with the newly elected council in bringing transparency and trust to the residents of Center Point. Thank you for the support.”
The seat for district three is still up for grabs. It will have a run-off election on October 6th. The race is between incumbent, Roger Barlow and candidate, Tiffany Collins Moore. If elected, Moore would be the fourth black woman to join the council for the first time in the city’s history.
“I think a mixture is good,” Mayor Tom Henderson said. “I think new ideas are great.”
The seat for Mayor is also in a run-off election. Mayor Tom Henderson has been Center Point’s Mayor for the last 18 years. He was the first mayor elected in the city. His seat is being contested by candidate Bobby Scott.
“The city needs to work together, no matter who it is,” Henderson said. “We need to come together and work as one body to try and make Center Point better.”
Collins said she is happy to see more diversity on the city council.
“Now the representation will reflect what the community actually looks like,” Collins said.
The new council members will begin their term in November.
