Three Black women elected to Center Point city council for first time in city’s history

“I want to take the time to thank the residents of Center Point for coming out and exercising their right to vote on yesterday,” Hammonds said. “I am honored to be elected to the Center Point City Council. I can assure the residents that I will work hard in executing the best interest of the city and doing what it takes to move our city forward. I will work collectively with the newly elected council in bringing transparency and trust to the residents of Center Point. Thank you for the support.”