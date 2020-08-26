Tarrant City Schools get Chromebooks just in time

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Classes started online for students in Tarrant City Schools, and Superintendent Dr. Sherlene McDonald says they got their shipment of more than 800 Chromebooks just in the nick of time.
School leaders found out the first vendor could not trade with the United States. Administrators were forced to find another vendor at the beginning of last week.
Over 600 parents came to the schools Monday to pick up the Chromebooks so they could be ready for school on Tuesday.
Also, the superintendent says they need to hire more translators to serve English as a second language learners which now make up about 45-percent of the school system population. Click here for information on the job postings.
