Room decorations, birthday cake and a smile on veteran’s 93rd birthday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A U.S. navy veteran got to celebrate his 93rd birthday in style Sunday. A birthday he was afraid he wouldn’t live to see.
According to a post by the Birmingham VA Medical Center, 93-year-old Phillip Wesson has been receiving care at the Shoals VA Clinic for many years.
During a recent appointment, he had received some bad news and was feeling down.
Staff said he was concerned about not living to see his 93rd birthday on August 23.
Melanie Woods and Wendy Morgan, both LPNs, along with Nicole Robertson, RN, wanted to cheer him up, not just wish him a happy birthday. They received approval from the assisted living facility to decorate his room and present him with a birthday cake.
As you can see, the party worked, and Mr. Wesson gifted his nurses with a smile.
