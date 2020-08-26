Nursing Home Association addresses reopening visitation to loved ones

“When the pandemic began, we followed the federal and state mandates and closed our doors to visitation and remain under those orders. We have followed guidance from federal and state agencies and will continue to do so as we move toward reopening. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued guidance in May on reopening nursing homes but cautioned that facilities should be among the last parts of a community to reopen to ensure the safety of residents. CMS said nursing homes must consider the status of COVD-19 cases in their community and facility, access to PPE, testing for residents and staff and other factors before reopening. In-person visits must not allow for physical contact, maintain social distancing and visitors must be screened and wear a face covering.