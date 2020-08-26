Missing woman inspires Jasper football team

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Her disappearance has made national headlines. 21-year-old Leila Cavett, who disappeared while visiting Florida in late July, is still missing. As Florida investigators continue to search for the mom of a 2-year-old boy, this story hits home for one local family in Jasper.
Football is a game Curtis Cavett has loved since he was a little boy, but now when he steps onto the football field, there's only one thing on his mind.
“I miss everything about her. There’s nothing to pin point. Anything specific. I miss everything about her. I just want to see her again,” said Curtis Cavett.
Cavett, who plays cornerback for Jasper High School, is hanging on to hope that police will find his missing sister Leila Cavett. The senior is dedicating this season to her.
“It’s been pretty tough, nothing I couldn’t bear. I thank the Lord, thank the one and only God, he gives me strength every day to come out here and I just want to give it all to him,” Cavett added.
Jasper has rallied around Cavett and his family during this difficult time. To show support, they created stickers with Leila Cavett’s initials “LC” and will wear them on the back of their helmets this season.
“All of us is a brotherhood, we’re really tight, we’re really close with each other, and we’re all going to be here for Curtis and the time he’s going through with his family,” said Jasper running back Treyvon Stewart.
“Anytime something like this happens in our lives, we’re going to rally around each other and love them right through it and just try to stick in there with them and care for one another,” said Jasper Head Coach Philip Bailey.
Cavett may not have his sister in the stands to watch him play right now, but he has one message for her if she’s watching.
“I just want to see her again, I miss you Leila, I love you,” he said.
Jasper will play Cullman on Friday for our WBRC Sideline Game of the Week.
