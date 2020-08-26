Jefferson Co. man fatally shot overnight while cooking at home

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County authorities are investigating an overnight homicide in Dora.
Deputies say 22-year-old Brandon Monroe Thomas was shot inside a home in the 6500 block of Snowville-Brent Road around midnight. He was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center and died about an hour and a half later.
Detectives say the victim was in the home cooking. Witnesses say multiple shots were fired from a vehicle and the driver sped away. According to authorities, the victim woke other family members in the home to tell them he had been shot.
No information has been released on any suspects.
We will provide more information when it is available.
