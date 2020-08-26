‘It’s My Time’ virtual health event Wednesday night to be moderated by Ugochi Iloka

“So tonight is about CYL2 Change Your Lifestyle. Change Your Life. It is a lifestyle change program aimed towards preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes by helping people lose weight and become more physically active. The new app will allow for this program to be more accessible to interested persons. Tonight we’re going to feature a dynamic panelist group that’s going to talk about committing to a lifestyle of wellness and embracing the importance in self care in women,” said Sanders.