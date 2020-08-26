‘It’s My Time’ virtual health event Wednesday night to be moderated by Ugochi Iloka

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re talking self care for women, and our Ugochi Iloka is moderating a virtual program that dives right into that.
Event organizers are using an app to get across the message of health and wellness.
The “It’s my Time” virtual event that is happening Wednesday night is all about focusing on women’s health, and there’s a really cool app they’re using to help people manage their lifestyle choices.
Qunisha Sanders is the Whatley Health Services Diabetes Prevention Program Coordinator.
“So tonight is about CYL2 Change Your Lifestyle. Change Your Life. It is a lifestyle change program aimed towards preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes by helping people lose weight and become more physically active. The new app will allow for this program to be more accessible to interested persons. Tonight we’re going to feature a dynamic panelist group that’s going to talk about committing to a lifestyle of wellness and embracing the importance in self care in women,” said Sanders.
You can find the link to register for free on the Whatley Health Services Facebook page. It will also be broadcast on the Black Women’s Health Imperative Facebook Page and YouTube channel.
Ugochi says she is excited to moderate the program and hopes to see many of you tuned in tonight. They will be taking viewer questions about health, too.
