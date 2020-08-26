FIRST ALERT: Laura expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane

Locally, we will see widely scattered showers and storms forming this afternoon and highs in the lower 90s. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out. Tomorrow we have widely scattered storms in the forecast too, especially west and on Friday we want to give folks a First Alert for potential strong or severe storms. Areas as of now that need to pay particular attention to storms on Friday for potential spin up tornadoes and damaging winds are west of I-65. If that changes, we will be the first to alert you and share that info with you on WBRC Fox 6 News, social media and the WBRC First Alert Weather App.