FIRST ALERT: Laura expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Major Hurricane Laura is forecast to have unsurvivable storm surge between 10-20 feet which could impact folks as much as 40 miles inland. I-10 could end up under water as water rushes inland. We hope folks that have not evacuated will do so before it’s too late. The eye of the beast is about 180 miles away. Conditions are going to be so catastrophic that it will be impossible to rescue folks immediately too.
The winds have increased to 125 mph which means Laura is just below Cat 4 status. Besides the wind damage and storm surge along the coast, inland there will be a threat for flooding, wind damage, and spin up tornadoes. The eye of Major Hurricane Laura is forecast to make landfall very late tonight/early tomorrow morning between Beaumont and Lake Charles. It will then take a track to the north and cause Cat 1 Hurricane damage as far north as Shreveport and Tropical Storm damage as far north as southern Arkansas tomorrow.
Flooding and the tornado threat will spread inland as Laura weakens to a Tropical Depression in North Central Arkansas by Friday morning. The jet stream then scoops up Laura and sends her quickly to the east across Kentucky on Friday and Saturday. By Sunday morning, it will zip just south of New England and out to sea.
Locally, we will see widely scattered showers and storms forming this afternoon and highs in the lower 90s. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out. Tomorrow we have widely scattered storms in the forecast too, especially west and on Friday we want to give folks a First Alert for potential strong or severe storms. Areas as of now that need to pay particular attention to storms on Friday for potential spin up tornadoes and damaging winds are west of I-65. If that changes, we will be the first to alert you and share that info with you on WBRC Fox 6 News, social media and the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
