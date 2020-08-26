FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid weather expected today; Laura forecast to become a category 4 hurricane

LAURA IMPACTS TO CENTRAL ALABAMA: As Laura moves northwards into Arkansas and into Tennessee, we will likely see plenty of tropical moisture move into Alabama from the Gulf Friday. Rain chances look fairly high at 70% Friday afternoon and evening. With plenty of wind shear associated with Laura, we can’t rule out the chance for isolated severe storms Friday afternoon, evening, and going into Saturday. Main threat will be strong winds and a brief tornado for parts of west and northwest Alabama. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon. Rain chances will remain scattered Saturday with highs approaching the upper 80s. Heavy rain will be likely thanks to so much moisture in the atmosphere. Flooding could also be a concern in a few spots. Just make sure you keep an eye on our WBRC First Alert Weather App for additional updates.