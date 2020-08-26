FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid weather expected today; Laura forecast to become a category 4 hurricane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning! We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 70s. We are watching some spotty showers this morning for parts of northwest Alabama. Plan for the chance to see rain along and north of I-20/59 this morning, but rainfall coverage will be limited compared to yesterday. Rain chance is around 30% with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. With plenty of humidity in place, feels-like temperatures will likely climb into the 100-105°F range this afternoon. It will feel very hot. Most of us will stay mostly cloudy with some pop up showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Tonight we will stay cloudy with a small chance for showers. Temperatures dropping into the mid-70s.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST: Tomorrow will be similar to today with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. In the short term, heat will be the big story as models show us warming up into the lower 90s. With plenty of humidity in place, it will likely feel like it is in the triple digits tomorrow.
HURRICANE LAURA: Laura continues to intensify this morning thanks to the warm, open waters of the Gulf. Laura is currently a Category 2 hurricane and will likely become a major hurricane this morning. Latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Laura becoming a Category 4 hurricane with winds near 130 mph by this afternoon. Models are locked on to a solution for the track, but the intensity of Laura still remains questionable. Latest forecast has Laura weakening a little before striking the Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane with winds around 120 mph. Laura will then move northwards towards Arkansas and will get swept eastward towards Tennessee and Kentucky Friday into Saturday. By the end of this weekend, the remnants of Laura will move into the Mid-Atlantic and into the Atlantic.
LAURA IMPACTS TO EAST TEXAS AND LOUISIANA: Conditions will deteriorate quickly this evening across Louisiana. Storm surge will likely be significant. Storm surge of 10-15 feet will be possible for Sea Rim State Park, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Damaging winds over 100 mph will cause extensive damage near TX/LA border. Heavy rain and flooding will also be significant. Good news is that this storm will not stall, so rainfall amounts will be nothing like Harvey from a few years ago. Laura will also bring about a tornado threat for Louisiana and Mississippi tonight and tomorrow. Laura also has the potential to bring an inland wind threat as far north as Arkansas. Some models are hinting winds could gust up to 50-60 mph as it moves towards Arkansas tomorrow.
LAURA IMPACTS TO THE ALABAMA GULF COAST: We are not expecting any direct impacts to the Alabama Gulf Coast thanks to the track of Laura. No one should be in the water for the next several days due to a high rip current threat. If you see red flags on the beach, then you should not be in the water. Tropical moisture will enhance rain chances along the coast for the next couple of days.
LAURA IMPACTS TO CENTRAL ALABAMA: As Laura moves northwards into Arkansas and into Tennessee, we will likely see plenty of tropical moisture move into Alabama from the Gulf Friday. Rain chances look fairly high at 70% Friday afternoon and evening. With plenty of wind shear associated with Laura, we can’t rule out the chance for isolated severe storms Friday afternoon, evening, and going into Saturday. Main threat will be strong winds and a brief tornado for parts of west and northwest Alabama. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon. Rain chances will remain scattered Saturday with highs approaching the upper 80s. Heavy rain will be likely thanks to so much moisture in the atmosphere. Flooding could also be a concern in a few spots. Just make sure you keep an eye on our WBRC First Alert Weather App for additional updates.
RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE INTO NEXT WEEK: We will hold on to a 50-60% chance for showers and storms Sunday through next Tuesday. Northwest flow will likely bring a series of disturbances into Alabama during this time period as Laura moves into the Atlantic. I can’t rule out the potential to see a few strong or severe storms. We will likely see plenty of unstable air as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 70s.
Have a safe Wednesday!
