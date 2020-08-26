Concern growing over future of Birmingham Public Library

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There's growing concern over the future of the Birmingham Public Library system as the city looks to cut funding all across the board.
City councilors say furloughing library staff who have not been working since mid-March is now being discussed.
However, councilors said it's up to the Library Board to determine the number of staff furloughed and when.
And with Birmingham City School students taking classes online next month, Councilor Hunter Williams said libraries are essential, and he expressed his concern to the Library Board.
“My hope is that they will streamline and make their services more efficient. I know that that means that there’s going to be a painful look at current staffing levels, and what locations are offered, and what hours are offered at those locations. Which obviously is the purview of the Library Board,” said Williams.
Councilor Darrell O'Quinn told us it's his understanding services currently being offered at branches will continue.
The council will have a public hearing Monday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed budget.
