Behind the Front: Don’t fall for a false forecast

WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice is getting to the bottom of why false weather information circulates the internet. This turns out to be a lesson in psychology and an interview with UAB psychologist Dr. Josh Kaplow sheds light on people’s motivation for sharing false information and how unconscious biases can influence not viewers but also meteorologists.
