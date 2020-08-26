Alabama agencies ready aid for Hurricane Laura impacted areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is preparing to send more than 300 people to assist power crews in restoring power, according to their spokesperson. They'll evaluate what to do next after they get a clearer picture of what's needed in the damaged areas. The Red Cross is also mobilized.
“The Red Cross has moved over 700 people to Louisiana and Texas to help our neighbors to the west,” said Annette Rowland, spokesperson for the Red Cross in Birmingham.
Relief efforts present unique challenges during the pandemic.
For example, social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced.
“We have learned that with COVID-19 being in the mix now, it means that we have to open more shelters, more shelters with less people in them,” she said.
The Red Cross has accrued adequate supplies in the interim.
“We’ve made sure we have supplies, cots, blankets, food, supplies, water, making sure people have what they need,” said Rowland.
Instead of physical supplies, the best way to help right now is monetary donations to reputable organizations like the Red Cross.
Governor Kay Ivey has also pledged four Blackhawk helicopters to help, and Mobile Fire-Rescue is sending a search and rescue unit tonight to Baton Rouge.
