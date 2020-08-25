Waitr looks to hire 200 workers in Birmingham; extending delivery hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Waitr:
Waitr announced Tuesday it is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Birmingham area. The app also is extending delivery hours.
“Effective immediately, customers can use Waitr beginning at 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. on weekdays, with the closing time extended until 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The expanded hours give customers more time to order their favorite foods from the area’s top dining establishments; restaurants the opportunity for more orders; and drivers the opportunity to make more money – all necessities during these challenging times,” the company said.
“These new positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr.
Waitr says it provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. It also offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders.
Waitr states that the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible. To apply, visit their website.
Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, says flexible schedules are available for drivers and earnings could be considerable. “One local manager told me a driver made over $9,500 last month alone,” he said.
For additional information, visit Waitr’s website.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.