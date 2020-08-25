University of Montevallo student enrollments increased over 2,000 this fall semester

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On August 24, University of Montevallo began this year’s fall semester with the total enrollment of 2,656 which increased by 2% compared to fall semester of 2019.
University of Montevallo reported up to 955 new students enrolled this fall semester which increased by 5.5% compared to last year.
“The fact that enrollment has increased as we begin the year is a testament to Montevallo’s deep commitment to student success and to the personal attention our faculty and staff impart to the students we serve,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM President. “We are immensely proud of our wonderful students and happy to grow the UM family, especially at such an unusual time in our nation’s history.”
UM says the enrollment increase is due to campus safety and keeping up appearance on campus over the past several years.
The University has now frozen student tuition for two consecutive years.
