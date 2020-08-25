Tri-City Prek registration in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tri-City pre-k program in Fairfield is making a push for Pre-K enrollment.
They have about 50 spots open and the program is free.
Tri-City has already started the school year with virtual learning.
They are giving all four year olds devices and internet access.
The director says last week she and other staff members rode a school bus through the community to help get children registered.
Click on this link to register for the program.
