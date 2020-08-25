Task Force moves forward with review of Birmingham police policies

“The City of Birmingham’s new public safety task force has met several times and will continue to meet. In the last 30 days, the task force has reviewed public safety policies, police reform efforts and civilian-led initiatives connected to public safety. In the coming weeks, the group will host sessions to gain feedback from the community. Dates for those community feedback sessions have not been announced yet. Following input from the community, the task force will create and present a final report to Mayor Randall L. Woodfin this fall.”