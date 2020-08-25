Task Force moves forward with review of Birmingham police policies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The country has been rocked again by the police shooting of an unarmed black man. The family of Jacob Blake says he may not ever walk again after he was shot in the back multiple times by police in Wisconsin.
This comes after the death of George Floyd in May that sparked national outrage. Birmingham Officials vowed to review local police practices following Floyd’s death.
The initial 30-day review by Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office has concluded with findings that the police department either met or exceed standards of the “8 Can’t Wait Framework."
That framework is a measurement tool used by departments across the nation. It looks at things like what de-escalation tactics are used by the department. You can read the full report at www.peaceandpolicy.com.
Now, a community-led task force is spending 90 days to do a deeper analysis of public safety practices. That team includes community activists and legal experts.
City representatives say that group has met several times and in a statement released to WBRC:
“The City of Birmingham’s new public safety task force has met several times and will continue to meet. In the last 30 days, the task force has reviewed public safety policies, police reform efforts and civilian-led initiatives connected to public safety. In the coming weeks, the group will host sessions to gain feedback from the community. Dates for those community feedback sessions have not been announced yet. Following input from the community, the task force will create and present a final report to Mayor Randall L. Woodfin this fall.”
In the meantime, the city is asking those who have questions, ideas, or concerns to email peace@birminghamal.gov.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.