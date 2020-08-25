Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk cancelled in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The More Than Pink walk, currently scheduled for October 24 will be cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Komen said its commitment to saving lives by investing in breakthrough research and meeting the most critical needs in communities is unchanged. However, how the organization delivers its mission will change to meet current needs with modern means. The organization will focus on three key mission drivers going forward:
- Innovative breakthrough research, leveraging technology and Big Data to accelerate discoveries to find the cures and save lives.
- Direct patient support, transforming the patient engagement and care experience, breaking down barriers through its Komen national Helpline, a universally accessible Treatment Assistance Program and developing a Komen-certified, technology-driven Patient Navigation program. We will work with key stakeholders in local communities to deliver direct patient services and achieve health equity through partnerships, collaboration and systems change.
- Advocacy, harnessing the power of our grassroots supporters to ensure wide-ranging patient rights to life-saving cancer care and continued investment in transformational research.
Komen encourages everyone affected by the walk cancellation to request a desired refund directly from Headquarters by calling 1-877-Go-Komen or via email at helpline@komen.org.
