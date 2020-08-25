Some teachers express concern with Schoology platform

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Districts across the state are experiencing the growing pains and challenges as they transition to a new e-learning platform this school year.
Local Alabama Education Association representatives estimates about 10 percent of teachers in the 5 district coverage area around Jefferson County and neighboring counties have expressed some kind of trouble with it.
Tracee Binion with the AEA says the two biggest complaints from teachers are: not knowing how to use the Schoology platform or not feeling like they had enough time to learn the software.
Binion says districts have tried to step in to provide additional training for teachers who have already started the school year.
Some districts are providing teachers with extra training after school. Districts who haven’t started the year are using the time before students start to make sure teachers have the basics.
AEA reps because there is a focus on learning the basics, they don’t expect any learning gaps for your child.
“I don’t think that there will be gaps in learning because I think they’re able to do the most basic things they they can do to get the lessons out there. The only problem moving forward is enhancing those lessons,” said Binion.
This is the first year most districts are using the e-learning platform.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.