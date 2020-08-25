Number of positive COVID-19 cases going down in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Director of the Gadsden Etowah EMA says people are still being diagnosed with COVID-19 in the area, but not as many.
Deborah Gaither made her comments in her weekly update to the Gadsden City Council. She also updates the Etowah County Commission the weeks they meet.
She says a drive-through clinic held last week at Gadsden City High School tested 128 people and didn’t run out of tests.
Etowah County is still ranked by the state health department in the “high” category, but their three-day average is going down.
She urged citizens to keep up the preventive measures that she believes are pushing those numbers down.
“Please continue to wear your mask, please continue to social distance. Nothing has changed except for how we react or respond to every day life. So, let’s continue to do what we’re doing,” Gaither told the council.
In the wake of the bar closings in Tuscaloosa, Mayor Sherman Guyton and several council members also urged the public to wear their masks.
Council member Jason Wilson recalled a visit to a convenience store where almost no one was wearing a mask.
