Hueytown cancels next two football games due to COVID-19 concerns
By WBRC Staff | August 25, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 12:21 PM

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Rumors surrounding the possible cancellation of Hueytown’s game Friday night with Clay-Chalkville were confirmed Tuesday morning.

The Golden Gophers have canceled their next two games due to COVID-19 concerns. According to the Jefferson County Board of Education, Hueytown does not have any confirmed cases, but several individuals associated with the program are showing “major symptoms.”

The Board says a limited number of people were around of those individuals and they were communicated with directly about needing to self-quarantine.

Hueytown was scheduled to play Bessemer City on September 4.

