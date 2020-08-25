Hueytown cancels next two football games due to COVID-19 concerns

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Rumors surrounding the possible cancellation of Hueytown’s game Friday night with Clay-Chalkville were confirmed Tuesday morning.
The Golden Gophers have canceled their next two games due to COVID-19 concerns. According to the Jefferson County Board of Education, Hueytown does not have any confirmed cases, but several individuals associated with the program are showing “major symptoms.”
The Board says a limited number of people were around of those individuals and they were communicated with directly about needing to self-quarantine.
Hueytown was scheduled to play Bessemer City on September 4.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.