First Friday to return in Gadsden next week

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - After being gone most of this year because of COVID-19 concerns, Gadsden’s monthly First Friday celebration appears to be on the verge of a comeback.
The coronavirus closed down Gadsden’s monthly celebration of live bands, classic cars and food trucks. It was supposed to start up for the year in March, and the May-August First Fridays are usually the best attended.
Those bands, cars and food trucks will all be back, due to the number of new cases declining, but if there’s a sudden spike It might be called off.
There will be hand sanitizer stations and masks available to people who don’t have any, as well as enforced social distancing in stores.
People coming to First Friday will be asked to socially distance themselves, and wear a mask.
“The merchants were afraid, I’ll just be honest with you, the merchants were afraid that there’d be too many people crowded in their stores. So, we let the summer months go by. And then they’ve come up with a plan that they’re going to have someone posted outside the doors and say ‘O.K., we’re full right now, but wait till somebody comes out and you can go in.,’” said Downtown Gadsden, Inc. Executive Director Kay Moore.
September First Fridays are usually a little smaller because it has to compete with high school football. Gadsden City High School, in particular, started its season off with a big win.
This one, however, kicks off at 5:00 p.m and lasts until eight, on Friday, September Fourth.
