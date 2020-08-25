FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms expected Tuesday; Laura expected to become major hurricane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! The remnants of Tropical Depression Marco is continuing to spread moisture into Alabama this morning. We are dealing with temperatures in the 70s with a cloudy sky. Plan for rain this morning as moisture spreads to the north. Most of the rain will be light in nature, but roads will likely be slick. Please use extra caution, and turn your lights on if you plan on being out on the roads. We will likely see a few rounds of showers and storms as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. A few models hint we could see another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms late this evening. With plenty of cloud cover and high rain chances today, temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the low to mid-80s. Plan for easterly winds at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR LOWER RAIN CHANCES WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Rain chances will lower as we head into tomorrow and Thursday. The remnants of Marco will likely move out and dissipate while Laura moves closer to the Gulf Coast. With high pressure building in to our southeast, rain chances will likely remain limited at 30%. With lower rain chances and some sunshine, temperatures will trend near average with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low to mid-70s. With plenty of humidity around, feels like temperatures could climb near the triple digits. Heat and humidity will be the main story tomorrow and Thursday.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is increasing rain chances for Friday and the weekend. Laura will likely weaken and lose tropical characteristics once it moves into Arkansas and Kentucky Friday and Saturday. It will help spread plenty of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico Friday and Saturday. With plenty of moisture in place, scattered showers and storms will be likely across Central Alabama. A few storms could trend strong or severe. Main threats will likely include heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. We look to stay unsettled with decent rain chances going into early next week.
LATEST UPDATE ON LAURA: Tropical Storm Laura is now moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As of the 4 a.m. update (8/25/2020), Laura has sustained winds of 65 mph. Satellite imagery is showing storms consolidating around the center of the storm. Usually that is a signal of gradual strengthening. Since it is moving over very warm waters, Laura is expected to become a hurricane later today. The forecast shows Laura rapidly intensifying into a Category 3 hurricane tomorrow with winds up to 115 mph. If this occurs, Laura could become our first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It would not surprise me if it ends up stronger than originally forecast. Latest models are showing Laura moving towards east Texas and western Louisiana by Wednesday night. Areas like Houston, Galveston, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, and Cameron should plan for a significant hurricane Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Dangerous winds, flooding, and significant storm surge are the primary threats with Laura.
Latest guidance is hinting that Laura could trend a little more to the west including Galveston and Houston, Texas. The storm will be fairly large, so storm surge will be a huge concern. High Island, Texas to Morgan City, LA could see storm surge as high as 7-11 feet.
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
A storm Surge Watch also includes Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne.
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the next 48 hours.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Port Bolivar, Texas to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for South of Port Bolivar to San Luis Pass, Texas.
A Hurricane Watch means hurricane conditions of winds greater than 73 mph are possible in the next 48 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for San Luis Pass to Freeport, Texas.
A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions with winds greater than 38 mph are possible in the next 48 hours.
Laura is expected to move northwards into Arkansas and gradually weaken. It could produce damaging winds inland into parts of Louisiana and southern Arkansas since it will likely be a strong hurricane shortly before landfall. Laura will likely help provide us showers and storms as it moves north of Alabama Friday and Saturday. Since Laura will trend farther to the west, the Alabama Gulf Coast will only experience a high rip current threat for the rest of the week. Significant weather is not expected there.
