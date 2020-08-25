FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms expected Tuesday; Laura expected to become major hurricane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! The remnants of Tropical Depression Marco is continuing to spread moisture into Alabama this morning. We are dealing with temperatures in the 70s with a cloudy sky. Plan for rain this morning as moisture spreads to the north. Most of the rain will be light in nature, but roads will likely be slick. Please use extra caution, and turn your lights on if you plan on being out on the roads. We will likely see a few rounds of showers and storms as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. A few models hint we could see another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms late this evening. With plenty of cloud cover and high rain chances today, temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the low to mid-80s. Plan for easterly winds at 5-10 mph.