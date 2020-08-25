COVID-19 dashboard now includes K-12 aged kids separately

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There's a new addition to the ADPH dashboard that will give people more insight into how COVID-19 affects young people.
As some schools resume in-person learning, state health officials are keeping a sharp eye on reported COVID cases among students.
Previously, the ADPH dashboard indicated a wider age range that lumped K-12 aged children in with college-aged adults.
Now, the dashboard breaks down the age demographics into smaller chunks -- 5 to 17 and 18 to 24.
The data for kindergartners through high school juniors indicates just 7 percent of all COVID cases have affected them thus far.
“We have to remember that schools have not been back in session nor have colleges been back in session for any length of time and again during the summer season, the students were not necessarily together in congregate settings,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH.
Those in the 18-24 group represent about 14 percent of total cases in the state.
