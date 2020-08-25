Birmingham Parks and Rec department concerned furloughs will cripple services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin proposed the fiscal year 2021 budget on August 18, the same day as furlough notices were sent in the mail to city employees affected by budget cuts.
A statement from the parks and rec board claims that furloughing those employees will mean all rec centers effectively have to shut down.
The budget cut plan by Mayor Randall Woodfin furloughs 114 part-time and 259 full-time employees indefinitely, citing an inability to do those jobs given the restraint of COVID-19 protocols.
The Parks and Rec Board says that includes 87 of their employees, who are still performing duties.
“Park and Rec Employees are essential workers,” Montel Morton, chairman of the Parks and Rec Board told FOX 6 Tuesday.
On the city's side, they're faced with a $63 million deficit, saying in a statement that they're continuing to work with various boards to identify ways to minimize the impact of that shortfall. Parks and Rec Chairman Morton says he hopes the impact
“People think of the Taj Mahal of Legion Field, but think about it, we have pools, recs, summer programs, after-school programs, camps, tutorials, programs for the senior citizens,” said Morton.
Morton says all of those programs are in jeopardy without the staff to facilitate them.
"I hope that they will reconsider and look and say hey, let's figure out what we can do to make it work."
Other departments also face furloughs, although an itemized list has not been made public.
