Alabama high school band director walking 800 miles to raise awareness for funding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sidney Lanier Band Director PJ Howard is walking 800 miles from Alabama to Missouri to raise awareness for funding.
Howard started walking from Montgomery to Kansas City this week.
Howard is walking to B.A.C. Musical Instruments, the distributor for System Blue Marching Brads and Percussion, to raise awareness and funding to buy instruments and uniforms for his band program.
Howard walked through Jefferson County Tuesday.
Click here if you’d like to make a donation to the Sidney Lanier program.
Howard said he didn’t just want to talk about doing something, he wanted to do something.
