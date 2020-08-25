Adoptable pets flown from Birmingham to New Jersey to make room for pet evacuees from hurricanes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 25 adoptable pets left Bessemer Tuesday for their new homes in New Jersey.
The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) partnered with Wings of Rescue to fly the dogs.
GBHS staff and volunteers loaded the pets into an airplane Tuesday afternoon.
This will make room for adoptable animals evacuated from Hurricanes Marco and Laura.
“One of the most important aspects of our mission is to rescue adoptable animals impacted by disasters,” said Allison Black Cornelius, GBHS’ Chief Executive Officer. “When a storm hits, shelters and large rescues in the affected area need to make space for animals that will be lost or surrendered during the crisis. That is one of the reasons we stress microchipping your pet, having an ID collar on your pet, and making plans for your pet in the event of an emergency,” she added
During a disaster GBHS provides placement for adoptable animals only. Shelters in the path of a natural disaster send their adoptable pets to partner shelters like GBHS.
GBHS is requesting pet supplies, pet food, and monetary donations to help with disaster relief efforts. People can go to www.gbhs.org for more information on how they can help.
