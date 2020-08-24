Tuscaloosa mayor and UA president plan news conference to address bars and restaurants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A joint press conference is scheduled for Monday morning in Tuscaloosa for several local leaders to give updates on executive orders for bars and restaurants.
The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Dr. Ricky Friend, dean of the UA College of Community Health Sciences and members of the UA Situational Response Team will be in attendance.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.