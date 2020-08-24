Tuscaloosa City Schools resumes free meal service Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools are providing grab-and-go meals to students for free from 10:30 a.m. until noon Monday .
Parents can pick them up drive-thru style today.
Meals will be available at nine locations:
· Southview Elementary School will serve Southview Elementary and Woodland Forrest Elementary students
· Westlawn Middle School will serve Westlawn Middle students and Central Elementary students
· Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School will serve MLK Jr. Elementary and Oakdale Elementary students
· Northridge Middle School will serve Northridge Middle, Northridge High, Rock Quarry Elementary, and Verner Elementary students
· The Alberta School of Performing Arts will serve TASPA and Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary/Middle students
· Eastwood Middle School will serve Eastwood Middle students and Bryant High students
· Central High School will serve Central High students
· Skyland Elementary School will serve Skyland Elementary and University Place Elementary students
· Arcadia Elementary School will serve Arcadia Elementary and Stars Academy school students
Meal bags will contain five breakfasts and five lunches. If a student is on campus, he or she will receive a breakfast and lunch meal that day at school
