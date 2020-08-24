Sidewalk Film Festival embraces drive-in experience this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sidewalk Film Festival is in a different location this year due to the pandemic, but they’re making the best of it.
The festival kicked off tonight in Leeds at the Grand River Drive-in just behind the outlet mall.
They perfectly summed up their efforts with the slogan “Four Screens, Four Wheels, Seven Nights and Six Feet Apart.”
The festival is completely outdoors this year, a way for the nonprofit to showcase independent films during one of the hardest times they've ever been through.
“It’s super important, the lion share of our income comes from this festival in any given year,” said Kiwi Lanier, Sidewalk Film Festival Education Coordinator and interim Marketing Coordinator.
The venue allows social distancing to grab drink and snacks, and safety is top priority.
“We are requiring everyone to wear masks anytime they’re in a public space or interacting with our volunteers or the Grand River Staff,” she explained.
They're also having people park one parking space away from other cars to make sure people stay spaced out.
Ticket information and the schedule for the week is at sidewalkfest.com.
Tickets are now on sale at sidewalkfest.com, and prices are as follows: (one person per car = $15, two people per car = $26, three people per car = $35, four people per car = $42, and five people or more per car = $47). Concessions and bar service will be provided by The Grand River Drive-In at The Backyard.
