Second Chance Virtual Hiring Fair in Jefferson County

Second Chance Virtual Hiring Fair in Jefferson County
(Source: WVIR)
By WBRC Staff | August 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 4:01 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local Birmingham employers who are seeking to help men and women with past misdemeanors, felonies or both will host a free virtual hiring fair.

The Second Chance Virtual Hiring Fair on Thursday, August 27 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. is hosted by Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and the City of Birmingham, combined with the following local nonprofit organizations, businesses and other government organizations:

· Hope 4 Life Ministries

· WorkFaith Birmingham

· Alliance Reentry Centers

· Birmingham Society for Human Resources Management

· Alabama Career Center

· Birmingham Urban League

· Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook

All tickets are free, but participants will need to register. For registration or additional information, visit https://schiringfair_jobseekers.eventbrite.com.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.