Second Chance Virtual Hiring Fair in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local Birmingham employers who are seeking to help men and women with past misdemeanors, felonies or both will host a free virtual hiring fair.
The Second Chance Virtual Hiring Fair on Thursday, August 27 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. is hosted by Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and the City of Birmingham, combined with the following local nonprofit organizations, businesses and other government organizations:
· Hope 4 Life Ministries
· WorkFaith Birmingham
· Alliance Reentry Centers
· Birmingham Society for Human Resources Management
· Alabama Career Center
· Birmingham Urban League
· Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook
All tickets are free, but participants will need to register. For registration or additional information, visit https://schiringfair_jobseekers.eventbrite.com.
