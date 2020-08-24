School Check-in: Etowah County, Cullman County Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many school districts in Central Alabama are now entering the second week of classes.
For students in Etowah and Cullman County schools, this is the first full week all students enrolled in traditional learning will come together for classes. The district started the year with a staggered schedule.
“Had some growing pains as we’re growing through this and schools are learning new routines and new ways of doing things as far as social distance. Overall very good week,” said Dr. Alan Cosby, Superintendent.
Etowah County Schools Superintendent says the success of the staggered start made him more confident about the transition to bring all students in for traditional learning.
Dr. Cosby says the logistics of things like student drop off and dismissal to create social distancing have worked - as well as - student buy in.
“Students have done a great job of wearing masks. Doesn’t seem like a big thing, but that’s huge,” said Dr. Cosby.
Dr. Cosby didn’t have exact numbers, but said a limited number of teachers and students have either tested positive for COVID or have been quarantined. He’s using this week to visit schools now that all students are back, to determine what other safety changes should be made.
“We’ve had one or two here and there that we sent home, but it hasn’t been masses like we were concerned about,”said Shane Barnette, Cullman County Schools.
Cullman County School leaders say they haven’t been overwhelmed with positive cases impacting the district.
Leaders credit a detailed safety plan for a smooth start to the year.
“There were so many intricate details that it’s great to know that these little things make a big difference,” said Barnette.
The state health department held a virtual session for district leaders Monday to update the Health Toolkit districts used as guidance for COVID safety protocols.
