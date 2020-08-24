Overnight home invasion, armed robbery reported near Auburn University campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are investigating a home invasion and armed robbery that took place overnight near the university’s campus.
Auburn University sent out an alert to students just before 3:00 a.m. CDT saying an armed robbery and home invasion had taken place at a residence on S. College St. and Donahue Dr.
At that time, police reported three suspects were in custody and they were searching for a fourth near the Auburn Research Park.
Just after 4:00 a.m., students received a second alert saying that there was no active threat to the campus community, but urged students to remain vigilant and call 911 if they see anything.
No report on any injuries or if a fourth arrest was made at this time.
