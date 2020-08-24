New UA System dashboard shows more than 500 COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has 531 positive COVID-19 cases for students, faculty and staff according to a new dashboard.
The positive cases are since August 19, 2020 and do not include entry testing.
The University of Alabama System launched a COVID-19 dashboard with weekly updated test results for all students, faculty and staff. The three UA System campuses include: The University of Alabama, The University of Alabama at Birmingham and The University of Alabama in Huntsville.
Data for faculty and staff will launch Tuesday on August 25 on the UA system website, according to spokeswoman Kellee Reinhart.
Additional testing will be provided for those who tested negative prior to entry, but sought additional testing due to becoming symptomatic or exposed to someone with COVID-19.
”Our goal from the outset of the pandemic has been to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan that would enable our students, faculty and staff to return to on-campus operations for the fall semester,” said UA System Chancellor Finis St. John. “Entry testing was our first priority. The statewide GuideSafe program, which was made possible by Governor Ivey through CARES Act funding, enabled our team to test all students. The new System dashboard reports the initial results, which have an aggregated positive percentage Systemwide of less than 1%.”
On August 21, Dean of the School of Medicine at UAB and co-chair of the UA System Health and Safety Task Force, Dr. Selwyn Vickers discussed the results to impose more stringent restrictions on campus gatherings led by UA campus leadership.
”We are pleased with the initial data released today that reflects the entry testing of our students.” said Dr. Vickers.
Vickers added: “However, over the past week, due to student behavior, we have seen a spike in the number of students who have sought re-testing because they became symptomatic or were exposed to a COVID-positive individual. That trend prompted the decision to take further steps to reduce the chance that the COVID- 19 virus will escalate dramatically.”
The UA System will continue to update the dashboard weekly. For more information, visit https://uasystem.edu/covid-19-dashboard
