Message in a Bottle

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Even if you’re not the type of person who believes in romance or fate, you might become one after you hear about The Message In The Bottle.
Argin Hulsey lives many miles upstream from the spot where the bottle was found. He threw it in Nance’s Creek near Piedmont in Calhoun County 34 years ago.
The man behind the message says, “I’d throw in three to five cases at a time. Some of them were little messages that I wrote, any way to express the Love of God.”
The story is also about things which unexpectedly bring people together, which is where Stephanie Evans enters the story.
"I needed some insurance papers done on my horse and who shows up but the veterinarian? Dave and I went on our first date four weeks later and here I am."
David Evans was the veterinarian. Today, Stephanie and David are carrying on a tradition passed down from his father and grandfather who operated a ferry across the Coosa River in the spot which is now part of Lake Neely Henry near Ashville in St. Clair County.
David explains, "The ferry was across the original river. My granddad and dad were the last two that ran the ferry. They originally were farming here. They had several hundred cows and so this marina was in before the water was here. We ended up taking it over at the first of the year. We opened an RV park up. We're upgrading the facilities. You know they run down over the years? "
Stephanie adds, “What’s rewarding is to see the smile on my father-in-law’s face when something new is done or when he sees new RV spots and to hear him say he’s proud, that’s all I need.”
It was during the clean-up at their Greenspoint Marina the bottle was found floating in the lake. “It was this feeling. You could tell how old it was and how sentimental it was. Just amazing,” explains Stephanie as she reads part of the message inside.
“It says, ‘God intended marriage to be a reflection of the unity of The Godhead, an earthly portrait of his Divine Image. Since there are no perfect people, the achievement of that unity requires a choice, a commitment and acceptance of responsibility to the mate and to the children who will be influenced in the family setting.’ It’s just amazing that something sat in the water since 1986, was never picked up. We found it here.”
Mr. Hulsey believes the message in the bottle arrived where it was intended, “I’m satisfied when it left here and I prayed over it. He got a hold of it and carried it where it needed to go and the way He needed it to get there.”
Sometimes there are messages we all need to hear.
