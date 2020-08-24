Man arrested in death of 24-year-old woman killed in a Birmingham park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they have made an arrest in a 24-year-old woman’s shooting death.
Raven Swain was murdered on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Underwood Park located in the 1100 block of 26th Street South.
Officers say they had gotten reports of a person running with a handgun after shots were heard in the area around 7:00 that night. Upon arrival, officers were notified of a car lodged in the bushes at the entrance of the park parking lot.
Upon further investigation officers discovered Swain in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound. She died on the scene.
Solomon Minatee III, 24, was arrested in the case.
Detectives presented information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After the assessment of information, BPD Detectives obtained a Capital Murder Warrant (NO BOND) for Minatee’s arrest.
