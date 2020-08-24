‘Like Jesse James robbing a bank’: Coach Saban on his face covering and doing the right thing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban responded to Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox’s new executive order closing bars and stopping bar service in restaurants for the next 14 days.
The order follows an increase in COVID-19 cases on and around the University of Alabama campus.
Saban said people are affected in a lot of ways by the virus and this is not just about football.
He said everyone needs to respect the rules and respect the virus.
Saban said he feels bad for the business owners and the people affected by this, but not really the people who aren’t wearing masks or doing the right thing.
When asked about changes at practice because of COVID-19 Saban said one of the things that has changed on the field is face coverings, including his own.
He said he can't seem to get the same emphasis every time in his face covering, saying he looks like Jesse James robbing a bank.
Coach Saban said he can't get on people like he'd like to because it muffles the sound a little bit.
He said now when he really needs to get someone’s attention he has to come out of “bank robber” mode.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.