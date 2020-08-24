Learn how UAB & ADPH plan to enhance the state’s stroke response system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham is partnering with the Alabama Department of Public health to enhance the state’s stroke response system. The state of Alabama is among the highest stroke death rates in the country, according to Dr. Toby Gropen with UAB.
Dr. Gropen is spearheading The Trauma Communications Center Coordinated Severity-Based Stroke Triage Project, an initiative to shorten the response time for stroke patients. Dr. Gropoen said to get them to the right facility for their needs to increase their chances of survival.
"Our two treatments for stroke: clot-busting medication that's available in all stroke centers and catheter-based therapy for patients with severe stroke that are only available at advanced stroke centers. Both of these treatments are time-sensitive," said Dr. Gropen.
The project is funded by a five-year, $2.5 million grant to UAB from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
Gropen said the best way to utilize this system is to dial 911.
Read more about the project here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.