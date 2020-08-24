Jeh Jeh Exercise Monday at Gauntlet Fitness

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh was at Gauntlet Fitness in Homewood Monday with owner David Sheram.
Sheram said to run through the Gauntlet you can teach people self defense while exercising.
Gauntlet Fitness is located at 2711 18th Place South.
Sheram said the Gauntlet Workout is a fun, unique approach to fitness that will keep your body guessing and keep you mentally engaged as you learn new strikes and move your body in different ways, training muscles that you normally do not use.
The entire workout takes a little less than an hour.
#1 WARM-UP
Get your heart beat up and your mind right. The warm-ups vary every day just like the Gauntlet, using a variety of cardio, functional, and strength exercises that will prepare you to Run the Gauntlet.
#2 RUN THE GAUNTLET
The Gauntlet is our patented workout consisting of 16 stations that change daily in order to achieve complete muscle confusion. Some stations are kickboxing specific while others incorporate body weight strength training and speed-based cardio.
# COOL DOWN
After you Run the Gauntlet, the trainers put you through various stretches that help cool your body down and guide your heart rate back to normal.
For more information, you can call 205-414-6689 or visit their website.
